Financial Contrast: Zymergen (ZY) vs. The Competition

Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY – Get Rating) is one of 41 publicly-traded companies in the “Commercial physical research” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Zymergen to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.8% of Zymergen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.3% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are owned by institutional investors. 12.2% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Zymergen and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zymergen -2,160.81% -451.58% -64.37% Zymergen Competitors -255.16% -29.98% -2.17%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Zymergen and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Zymergen $16.74 million -$361.79 million -0.32 Zymergen Competitors $2.90 billion $107.02 million 22.71

Zymergen’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Zymergen. Zymergen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Zymergen and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zymergen 3 5 0 0 1.63 Zymergen Competitors 105 762 1314 30 2.57

Zymergen currently has a consensus price target of $7.08, suggesting a potential upside of 134.55%. As a group, “Commercial physical research” companies have a potential upside of 25.37%. Given Zymergen’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Zymergen is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Zymergen peers beat Zymergen on 11 of the 12 factors compared.

About Zymergen (Get Rating)

Zymergen Inc. designs, engineers, and optimizes microbes for industrial applications in United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has a platform that treats the genome as a search space, to identify genetic changes that improve the economics for its customers' bio-based products for a range of industries, including chemicals and materials, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals. Zymergen's platform is used to discover novel molecules used to enable unique material properties. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Emeryville, California.

