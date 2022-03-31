Financial Contrast: Karat Packaging (KRT) versus Its Rivals

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Rating) is one of 21 public companies in the “Plastics products, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Karat Packaging to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Karat Packaging alerts:

This table compares Karat Packaging and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Karat Packaging $364.24 million $20.78 million 17.46 Karat Packaging Competitors $2.32 billion $139.30 million 18.43

Karat Packaging’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Karat Packaging. Karat Packaging is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.7% of Karat Packaging shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.3% of shares of all “Plastics products, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.0% of shares of all “Plastics products, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Karat Packaging and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Karat Packaging 0 0 5 0 3.00 Karat Packaging Competitors 115 661 785 39 2.47

Karat Packaging currently has a consensus price target of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 36.63%. As a group, “Plastics products, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 31.30%. Given Karat Packaging’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Karat Packaging is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Karat Packaging and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Karat Packaging 5.70% 21.64% 10.61% Karat Packaging Competitors 3.94% 3.39% 5.09%

About Karat Packaging (Get Rating)

Karat Packaging Inc. manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based and other compostable forms primarily used in restaurants and foodservice areas. It offers food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, and straws under the Karat and Karat Earth names. The company offers its products to domestic and regional distributors, restaurant chains, retail establishments, and online customers. It also provides new product development, design, printing, and logistics services. Karat Packaging Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Chino, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Karat Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karat Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.