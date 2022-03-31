Financial Comparison: Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) and Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX)

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) and Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Ferrari and Ideanomics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ferrari 19.47% 40.53% 12.83% Ideanomics -108.04% -19.80% -16.07%

Ferrari has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ideanomics has a beta of -0.27, meaning that its stock price is 127% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ferrari and Ideanomics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ferrari $5.05 billion 8.09 $982.88 million $5.32 41.58 Ideanomics $26.76 million 19.34 -$98.22 million ($0.34) -3.06

Ferrari has higher revenue and earnings than Ideanomics. Ideanomics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ferrari, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

38.8% of Ferrari shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.4% of Ideanomics shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Ideanomics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Ferrari and Ideanomics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ferrari 2 4 8 0 2.43 Ideanomics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Ferrari currently has a consensus target price of $260.20, suggesting a potential upside of 17.64%. Ideanomics has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 380.77%. Given Ideanomics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ideanomics is more favorable than Ferrari.

Summary

Ferrari beats Ideanomics on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ferrari Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One. The company was founded by Enzo Anselmo Ferrari in 1939 and is headquartered in Maranello, Italy.

Ideanomics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ideanomics, Inc. is a global company focused on facilitating the adoption of commercial electric vehicles and developing next generation financial services and fintech products. The firm operates through the Mobile Energy Global (MEG) and Ideanomics Capital business units. Its electric vehicle division, MEG, provides group purchasing discounts on commercial electric vehicles, EV batteries and electricity, as well as financing and charging solutions. Ideanomics Capital includes DBOT ATS and Intelligenta, which provide financial services solutions powered by AI and blockchain. The company was founded by Shane B. McMahon on October 19, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

