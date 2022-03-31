Fifth Third Securities Inc. Trims Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $1,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in USMV. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 294.5% during the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 1,509,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,647,000 after buying an additional 1,126,598 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 391.7% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,159,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,803,000 after purchasing an additional 923,661 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,140,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,840,000 after purchasing an additional 824,242 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1,214.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 841,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,817,000 after purchasing an additional 777,061 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 35.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,484,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,626,000 after purchasing an additional 649,943 shares during the period.

Shares of USMV traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $78.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,185,014 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.98 and a 200 day moving average of $76.48. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

