Fifth Third Securities Inc. Sells 3,368 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,368 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 740.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 987.2% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTWO stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $84.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,514,016. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $75.80 and a 52 week high of $98.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.122 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%.

