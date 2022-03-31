Fifth Third Securities Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $2,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWN. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,639,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,478,000 after purchasing an additional 335,257 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,135,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,395,000 after acquiring an additional 26,407 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,581,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,057,000 after acquiring an additional 186,193 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 97.1% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,412,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,982,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,643,000 after acquiring an additional 106,233 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWN traded down $2.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $163.16. 2,914,548 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,909,653. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.84. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $148.46 and a 1-year high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.