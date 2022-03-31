Fifth Third Securities Inc. Purchases 834 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,268 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IEMG. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 462.3% during the fourth quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 131.8% during the 3rd quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 994.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $165,000.

Shares of IEMG stock traded down $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $56.40. 22,112,355 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,074,686. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.14 and a 200-day moving average of $60.07. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $50.41 and a one year high of $68.18.

