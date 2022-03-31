Fifth Third Securities Inc. Has $2.61 Million Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 38.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,932 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $2,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJS. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 8,656.1% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,052,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,870,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006,559 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 964.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,323,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011,275 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 107.1% during the 3rd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,181,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,906,000 after acquiring an additional 610,869 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,505,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,576,000 after acquiring an additional 214,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,607,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,778,000 after acquiring an additional 204,287 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

IJS opened at $103.45 on Thursday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.27 and a fifty-two week high of $111.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.07.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.