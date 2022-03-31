Fifth Third Securities Inc. Grows Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000.

SCHZ opened at $50.54 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.98 and a 12-month high of $55.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.19.

