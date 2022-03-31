Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC Acquires 169 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,945 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 0.4% of Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. TCI Fund Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 41.8% in the third quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 19,939,311 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,441,482,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881,421 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 113.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,068,318 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,603,166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751,620 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 85.6% in the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 7,721,375 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,719,828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562,125 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Visa by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,232,310 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,000,734,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Visa by 11.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,190,566 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,165,699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446,963 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total value of $2,024,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total transaction of $234,987.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,783 shares of company stock worth $7,489,733 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock traded up $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $224.23. 157,491 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,426,610. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.23 billion, a PE ratio of 36.97, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.93. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.67 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.83%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.54.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

