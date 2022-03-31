Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferroglobe in a research note on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ferroglobe from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Get Ferroglobe alerts:

Shares of Ferroglobe stock opened at $7.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -13.40 and a beta of 2.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.32. Ferroglobe has a 1 year low of $3.11 and a 1 year high of $11.25.

Ferroglobe ( NASDAQ:GSM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $569.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.00 million. Ferroglobe had a negative return on equity of 11.02% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.47) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ferroglobe will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSM. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Ferroglobe by 896.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 105,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 95,018 shares during the last quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Ferroglobe by 21,287.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 85,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 85,149 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Ferroglobe in the 3rd quarter worth about $128,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ferroglobe by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 4,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC grew its position in Ferroglobe by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 69,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 21,443 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.18% of the company’s stock.

Ferroglobe Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ferroglobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferroglobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.