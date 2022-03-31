Ferro (NYSE:FOE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ferro (NYSE:FOE – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ferro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.33.

Shares of Ferro stock opened at $21.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.42. Ferro has a 1-year low of $16.63 and a 1-year high of $22.10.

Ferro ( NYSE:FOE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $266.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.12 million. Ferro had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 20.52%. As a group, research analysts predict that Ferro will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOE. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ferro by 17.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 272,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,883,000 after acquiring an additional 40,190 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Ferro by 1.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,559,045 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,629,000 after buying an additional 25,842 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Ferro by 21.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 196,810 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,245,000 after buying an additional 34,136 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Ferro by 18.2% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 6,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ferro in the third quarter valued at approximately $574,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Ferro Corporation produces and markets specialty materials in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas region. The company operates through two segments, Functional Coatings and Color Solutions. It offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

