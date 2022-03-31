FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

FDX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $294.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $297.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $345.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.55.

NYSE:FDX opened at $235.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $60.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx has a 52 week low of $199.03 and a 52 week high of $319.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $228.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.90.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($0.05). FedEx had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company had revenue of $23.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx will post 20.53 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 16th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the shipping service provider to reacquire up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FDX. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in FedEx by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,860,142 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $554,936,000 after acquiring an additional 281,250 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in FedEx by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 28,923 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $6,342,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

