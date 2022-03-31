FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FBK. Stephens raised their price target on FB Financial from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.40.
NYSE FBK opened at $44.30 on Thursday. FB Financial has a 52-week low of $34.99 and a 52-week high of $48.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.51 and a 200-day moving average of $44.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.04.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of FB Financial by 221.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of FB Financial by 24.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of FB Financial by 27.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in FB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in FB Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 64.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About FB Financial (Get Rating)
FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as engages in the mortgage origination business.
