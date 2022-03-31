FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FBK. Stephens raised their price target on FB Financial from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.40.

NYSE FBK opened at $44.30 on Thursday. FB Financial has a 52-week low of $34.99 and a 52-week high of $48.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.51 and a 200-day moving average of $44.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.04.

FB Financial ( NYSE:FBK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. FB Financial had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 31.03%. The business had revenue of $142.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FB Financial will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of FB Financial by 221.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of FB Financial by 24.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of FB Financial by 27.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in FB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in FB Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 64.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FB Financial (Get Rating)

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as engages in the mortgage origination business.

