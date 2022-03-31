Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Trading Up 7.1%

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) shares traded up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $41.40 and last traded at $40.71. 16,343 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,365,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $122.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $107.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.87 and a beta of 1.56.

Fate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FATE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $17.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.25% and a negative net margin of 379.89%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, VP Yu-Waye Chu sold 3,965 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total transaction of $192,342.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 5,596 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total transaction of $259,542.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,787 shares of company stock worth $4,809,068 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 99.6% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 1,444.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 939.8% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 575.9% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. 99.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates.

