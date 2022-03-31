FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $12.750-$13.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $12.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.80 billion-$1.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.74 billion.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FDS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a report on Tuesday. They set a hold rating and a $453.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $395.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $454.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $441.10.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Shares of FDS stock opened at $439.90 on Thursday. FactSet Research Systems has a 1-year low of $304.07 and a 1-year high of $495.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.43, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $415.89 and a 200-day moving average of $430.27.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.30. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 42.88% and a net margin of 25.15%. The business had revenue of $431.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 30.15%.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.02, for a total value of $1,055,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 111,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,120,000 after purchasing an additional 44,024 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 116,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,579,000 after buying an additional 41,212 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,504,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 99.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 23,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,231,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 133,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.