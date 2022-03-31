Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) Price Target Cut to $25.00

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 33.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Expensify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Expensify from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Expensify in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Expensify in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Expensify in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Get Expensify alerts:

Shares of EXFY stock opened at $18.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.46. Expensify has a 52 week low of $15.10 and a 52 week high of $51.06.

Expensify ( NASDAQ:EXFY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.38). On average, analysts forecast that Expensify will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expensify during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Expensify during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,599,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Expensify during the 4th quarter valued at about $732,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Expensify during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,144,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Expensify during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,723,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.35% of the company’s stock.

About Expensify (Get Rating)

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Expensify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expensify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.