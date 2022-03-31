eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford Sells 9,000 Shares

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total transaction of $201,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Glenn Darrel Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 28th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total transaction of $195,120.00.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total transaction of $221,220.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total transaction of $221,760.00.

On Thursday, March 17th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $228,330.00.

On Tuesday, March 15th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $202,410.00.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $218,250.00.

On Monday, February 28th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total transaction of $239,400.00.

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total transaction of $220,140.00.

On Monday, February 14th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total transaction of $264,420.00.

On Monday, February 7th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total transaction of $244,890.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPI opened at $22.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.00 and a beta of 3.11. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.01 and a 1-year high of $55.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.94.

eXp World ( NASDAQ:EXPI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. eXp World had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 44.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. eXp World’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in eXp World in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in eXp World by 1,126.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in eXp World in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in eXp World in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in eXp World by 202.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. 21.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EXPI shares. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of eXp World from $63.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of eXp World in a report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and offers buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

