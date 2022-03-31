Exane BNP Paribas Initiates Coverage on Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM)

Equities research analysts at Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas’ price target points to a potential downside of 3.68% from the stock’s previous close.

XM has been the subject of several other reports. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Qualtrics International from $48.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded Qualtrics International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Qualtrics International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Qualtrics International from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Qualtrics International in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Qualtrics International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.29.

Shares of XM traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.07. The stock had a trading volume of 4,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,103,072. The firm has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.03. Qualtrics International has a 12-month low of $22.72 and a 12-month high of $49.03.

Qualtrics International ( NYSE:XM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $316.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.65 million. Qualtrics International had a negative return on equity of 198.58% and a negative net margin of 98.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Qualtrics International will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Qualtrics International news, Director Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta acquired 72,075 shares of Qualtrics International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.90 per share, with a total value of $2,010,892.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 693,047 shares of company stock worth $19,483,020. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Qualtrics International in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,686,000. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Qualtrics International in the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Qualtrics International in the fourth quarter valued at about $686,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Qualtrics International by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,700,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,189,000 after acquiring an additional 315,327 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Qualtrics International by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,158,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,824,000 after acquiring an additional 886,261 shares during the period. 15.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

