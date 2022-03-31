Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research raised their price target on Evolent Health from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Evolent Health from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Evolent Health in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

EVH opened at $31.38 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -71.32 and a beta of 2.06. Evolent Health has a 1 year low of $17.62 and a 1 year high of $34.60.

Evolent Health ( NYSE:EVH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.14. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Evolent Health will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Steve Tutewohl sold 1,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $39,004.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $486,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,326 shares of company stock worth $1,347,218. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Evolent Health in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Evolent Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Evolent Health by 444.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,634 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Evolent Health by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Evolent Health by 839.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 5,230 shares during the last quarter.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

