EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) vs. Star Group (NYSE:SGU) Financial Contrast

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) and Star Group (NYSE:SGU – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares EVgo and Star Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EVgo N/A N/A -15.33% Star Group 3.99% 21.37% 7.07%

EVgo has a beta of -1.63, indicating that its stock price is 263% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Star Group has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.1% of EVgo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.3% of Star Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.4% of Star Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares EVgo and Star Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EVgo $22.21 million 146.62 -$5.91 million N/A N/A Star Group $1.50 billion 0.28 $87.74 million $1.15 9.68

Star Group has higher revenue and earnings than EVgo.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for EVgo and Star Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EVgo 1 5 3 0 2.22 Star Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

EVgo presently has a consensus target price of $15.83, indicating a potential upside of 28.62%. Given EVgo’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe EVgo is more favorable than Star Group.

Summary

Star Group beats EVgo on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

EVgo Company Profile (Get Rating)

EVgo Inc. operates a fast charging network for electric vehicles in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 800 fast charging locations in 65 metropolitan areas across 34 states. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

Star Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Star Group LP is a home heating oil and propane distributor and services provider, which engages providing heating related services to residential and commercial customers. It also sells diesel fuel, gasoline, and home heating oil on a delivery only basis. The company was founded on October 16, 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

