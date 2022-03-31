EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.71.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EVER shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of EverQuote from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of EverQuote from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of EverQuote from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

EVER traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.15. The company had a trading volume of 19,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,618. The company has a market cap of $477.78 million, a PE ratio of -24.42 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.02 and a 200-day moving average of $15.69. EverQuote has a 1-year low of $11.73 and a 1-year high of $38.69.

EverQuote ( NASDAQ:EVER Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $102.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.31 million. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a negative return on equity of 23.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that EverQuote will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other EverQuote news, Director David B. Blundin purchased 52,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.69 per share, with a total value of $768,301.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Blundin purchased 1,004,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.94 per share, with a total value of $14,999,999.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,137,511 shares of company stock valued at $16,984,728 and sold 8,102 shares valued at $132,675. Corporate insiders own 37.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in EverQuote by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,693,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,522,000 after buying an additional 92,158 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in EverQuote by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,399,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,910,000 after buying an additional 59,477 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of EverQuote in the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,019,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of EverQuote by 38.0% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,131,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,085,000 after purchasing an additional 311,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in shares of EverQuote by 23.7% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 620,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,569,000 after purchasing an additional 119,170 shares in the last quarter. 48.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

