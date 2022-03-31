Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) Hits New 12-Month High at $307.85

Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $307.85 and last traded at $305.70, with a volume of 3345 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $304.72.

Several research firms have commented on RE. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $331.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $310.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.14.

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $288.87 and its 200 day moving average is $276.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Everest Re Group ( NYSE:RE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $9.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.23 by ($0.11). Everest Re Group had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.12) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 33.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.96%.

In related news, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. sold 3,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.67, for a total value of $1,001,986.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Sanjoy Mukherjee sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company's stock.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

