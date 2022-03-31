Evelo Biosciences, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2026 Earnings of ($1.10) Per Share (NASDAQ:EVLO)

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for Evelo Biosciences in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.10) for the year.

Get Evelo Biosciences alerts:

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.07. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Evelo Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.32.

Shares of NASDAQ EVLO opened at $3.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $179.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37. Evelo Biosciences has a 52-week low of $2.55 and a 52-week high of $17.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.43.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evelo Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,310,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,309,000 after buying an additional 215,192 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 297.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 4,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 7,188 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Evelo Biosciences (Get Rating)

Evelo Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of orally delivered investigational medicines. Its portfolio includes EDP1066 and EDP1815 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, EDP2939 for inflammation, and EDP1908 for oncology. The company was founded by Noubar B.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evelo Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evelo Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.