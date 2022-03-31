Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a growth of 28.9% from the February 28th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 36.6 days.

OTCMKTS:EUXTF remained flat at $$91.25 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.74. Euronext has a fifty-two week low of $84.46 and a fifty-two week high of $121.53.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EUXTF shares. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Euronext in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Euronext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe, Ireland, and Norway. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

