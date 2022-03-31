Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,509 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $7,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1,794.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 42.1% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the third quarter worth about $204,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the third quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Euronet Worldwide stock opened at $125.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.18 and a beta of 1.44. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.30 and a 1 year high of $159.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Euronet Worldwide ( NASDAQ:EEFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $811.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.42 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 11.89%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.25.

Euronet Worldwide Profile (Get Rating)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing, Epay, Money Transfer, and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.