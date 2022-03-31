Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc. (NYSE:ETD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $197.10 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) will post $197.10 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Ethan Allen Interiors’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $196.00 million and the highest is $198.20 million. Ethan Allen Interiors reported sales of $176.96 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors will report full year sales of $788.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $777.70 million to $799.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $782.80 million, with estimates ranging from $766.60 million to $799.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ethan Allen Interiors.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.19. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The business had revenue of $208.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors stock. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ethan Allen Interiors stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.07. 351,082 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421,435. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.05. Ethan Allen Interiors has a twelve month low of $22.02 and a twelve month high of $32.15. The company has a market cap of $659.60 million, a PE ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.71%.

Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc is engaged in manufacturing home furnishings and accessories. The firm offers a full complement of home decorating and design solutions through its home furnishing retail networks. It operates through two segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment develops the brand of the company, encompasses all aspects of design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, sale and distribution of its broad range of home furnishing and accents.

