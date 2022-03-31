ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) Shares Gap Down to $5.60

ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.60, but opened at $5.46. ESS Tech shares last traded at $5.40, with a volume of 5,695 shares traded.

GWH has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut ESS Tech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on ESS Tech in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on ESS Tech from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Guggenheim started coverage on ESS Tech in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on ESS Tech in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.57.

Get ESS Tech alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 18.02 and a current ratio of 18.02.

In other news, CEO Eric P. Dresselhuys sold 59,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total value of $360,834.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Michael R. Niggli bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.01 per share, for a total transaction of $100,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Softbank Group Corp bought a new position in shares of ESS Tech during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $411,310,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ESS Tech during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,306,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of ESS Tech during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,778,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of ESS Tech during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,802,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ESS Tech during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,373,000. 42.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESS Tech Company Profile (NYSE:GWH)

ESS Tech, Inc, an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It provides energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ESS Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESS Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.