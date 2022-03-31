ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ESE. TheStreet downgraded ESCO Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Get ESCO Technologies alerts:

NYSE:ESE opened at $71.47 on Thursday. ESCO Technologies has a 12-month low of $66.46 and a 12-month high of $114.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.20.

ESCO Technologies ( NYSE:ESE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $177.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.17 million. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 8.64%. ESCO Technologies’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ESCO Technologies will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 46.3% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,988 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 5,373 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies in the third quarter valued at $1,970,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 492.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 63,636 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,900,000 after purchasing an additional 52,890 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 790.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 22,253 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 19,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 111.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,206 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 16,995 shares in the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Shielding and Test segments. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ESCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.