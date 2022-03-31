ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400,800 shares, a growth of 27.4% from the February 28th total of 314,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 124,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:ESE traded down $1.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $69.92. The stock had a trading volume of 129,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,513. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.82. ESCO Technologies has a 52 week low of $66.46 and a 52 week high of $114.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.40 and its 200 day moving average is $81.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 1.16.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $177.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.17 million. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ESCO Technologies will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is 13.28%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 446 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in ESCO Technologies by 54.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in ESCO Technologies by 38.2% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ESCO Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ESE shares. TheStreet lowered shares of ESCO Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ESCO Technologies in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Shielding and Test segments. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

