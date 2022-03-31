Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Precision Drilling Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:PD)

Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD – Get Rating) (NYSE:PDS) – Research analysts at Raymond James lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for Precision Drilling in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 29th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($4.74) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($2.49). Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Precision Drilling’s FY2023 earnings at $6.74 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PD. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Precision Drilling to C$82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Tudor Pickering & Holt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Thursday, February 10th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Precision Drilling from C$65.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Precision Drilling from C$71.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$75.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$78.52.

Precision Drilling stock opened at C$90.11 on Thursday. Precision Drilling has a one year low of C$25.75 and a one year high of C$93.32. The stock has a market cap of C$1.22 billion and a PE ratio of -6.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$70.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$55.92.

In other news, Director Brian James Gibson sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$73.42, for a total transaction of C$117,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,475 shares in the company, valued at C$328,554.50. Also, Director Carey Thomas Ford sold 1,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$69.46, for a total transaction of C$113,838.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,609,889.93. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,093 shares of company stock worth $1,092,104.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

