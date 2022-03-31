Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for TowneBank’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TOWN)

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of TowneBank in a report released on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.64. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for TowneBank’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.41 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.72 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TowneBank in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of TOWN opened at $30.31 on Thursday. TowneBank has a 52-week low of $27.93 and a 52-week high of $34.79. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.06 and a 200 day moving average of $31.45.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.04). TowneBank had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 11.86%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 29th. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.03%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. City State Bank acquired a new stake in TowneBank in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TowneBank during the fourth quarter worth about $19,737,000. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TowneBank during the fourth quarter worth about $379,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 193.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 107,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 70,676 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,834,915 shares of the bank’s stock worth $152,736,000 after purchasing an additional 207,152 shares during the period. 49.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

