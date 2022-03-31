Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Akouos, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:AKUS)

Akouos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKUS – Get Rating) – Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Akouos in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi expects that the company will earn ($0.83) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Akouos’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.69) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.12 EPS.

Get Akouos alerts:

Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.06).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akouos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of AKUS opened at $4.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.95. Akouos has a twelve month low of $4.03 and a twelve month high of $17.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.85 million, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Akouos by 9,144.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 172,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 170,458 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Akouos by 157.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 22,240 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Akouos by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 238,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 68,820 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Akouos in the 2nd quarter valued at $680,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Akouos in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Akouos Company Profile (Get Rating)

Akouos, Inc, a precision genetic medicine company, developing gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for individuals. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach. Its lead product candidate is AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Akouos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akouos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.