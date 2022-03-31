Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for AB SKF (publ)’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SKFRY)

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of AB SKF (publ) in a report released on Monday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Maidi now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.69 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.80. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AB SKF (publ)’s FY2024 earnings at $1.87 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.95 EPS.
AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter. AB SKF (publ) had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 17.55%.
Shares of OTCMKTS SKFRY opened at $16.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. AB SKF has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $30.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.36. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.38.
About AB SKF (publ)
AB SKF (publ) engages in the design, development, and manufacture of bearings, seals, lubrication systems, and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial and automotive seals, lubrication management solutions, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, vehicle aftermarket, and waste electric and electronic equipment products.
