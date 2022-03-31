Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for AB SKF (publ)’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SKFRY)

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of AB SKF (publ) in a report released on Monday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Maidi now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.69 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.80. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AB SKF (publ)’s FY2024 earnings at $1.87 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Get AB SKF (publ) alerts:

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter. AB SKF (publ) had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 17.55%.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AB SKF (publ) from SEK 250 to SEK 210 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of AB SKF (publ) from SEK 205 to SEK 180 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of AB SKF (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of AB SKF (publ) from SEK 260 to SEK 240 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of AB SKF (publ) from SEK 300 to SEK 250 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.90.

Shares of OTCMKTS SKFRY opened at $16.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. AB SKF has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $30.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.36. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.38.

About AB SKF (publ) (Get Rating)

AB SKF (publ) engages in the design, development, and manufacture of bearings, seals, lubrication systems, and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial and automotive seals, lubrication management solutions, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, vehicle aftermarket, and waste electric and electronic equipment products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AB SKF (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB SKF (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.