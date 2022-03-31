Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Coverage Initiated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $265.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.02% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on EFX. Robert W. Baird upgraded Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $290.00 to $281.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Equifax from $296.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Equifax in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut Equifax from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.42.

Shares of NYSE:EFX traded up $1.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $240.86. 4,871 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,104,341. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $29.60 billion, a PE ratio of 39.72, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $228.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $258.13. Equifax has a 12 month low of $177.91 and a 12 month high of $300.11.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Equifax will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sid Singh sold 19,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.93, for a total transaction of $4,150,606.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Equifax by 208.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Equifax by 1,514.3% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equifax during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Equifax during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

