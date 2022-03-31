Enviva (NYSE:EVA) Coverage Initiated at Truist Financial

Analysts at Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Enviva (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the energy company’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 25.74% from the stock’s current price. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Enviva’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.96 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.79 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.81 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Enviva from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup began coverage on Enviva in a research report on Friday, February 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Enviva from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on Enviva from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Enviva in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.88.

Get Enviva alerts:

Shares of NYSE EVA traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.53. 2,971 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,542. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Enviva has a twelve month low of $46.93 and a twelve month high of $81.68. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of -109.14 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.33.

In other Enviva news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 501,691 shares of Enviva stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total value of $37,817,467.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Ralph Alexander bought 1,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.28 per share, for a total transaction of $124,729.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVA. Riverstone Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enviva by 104.6% in the fourth quarter. Riverstone Holdings LLC now owns 27,797,923 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,957,530,000 after buying an additional 14,211,548 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enviva in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,971,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Enviva by 47.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,950 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,502,000 after buying an additional 107,015 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enviva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,934,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enviva in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,894,000.

Enviva Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enviva Inc produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP. Enviva Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.