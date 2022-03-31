Entrée Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ERLFF) Short Interest Update

Entrée Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ERLFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,800 shares, a decline of 18.9% from the February 28th total of 45,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 145,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ERLFF traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.89. The company had a trading volume of 5,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,511. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.41 million, a PE ratio of -22.28 and a beta of 1.30. Entrée Resources has a twelve month low of $0.57 and a twelve month high of $0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.75 and its 200 day moving average is $0.71.
Entrée Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
