Entrée Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ERLFF) Short Interest Update

Entrée Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ERLFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,800 shares, a decline of 18.9% from the February 28th total of 45,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 145,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ERLFF traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.89. The company had a trading volume of 5,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,511. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.41 million, a PE ratio of -22.28 and a beta of 1.30. Entrée Resources has a twelve month low of $0.57 and a twelve month high of $0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.75 and its 200 day moving average is $0.71.

Entrée Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Entrée Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company that focuses on the exploration, development, and acquisition of base metal projects. The firm explores for gold and copper metals. Its projects includes two separate land holdings Oyu Tolgoi mining and Entrée/Oyu Tolgoi. The company was founded by Cary Pinkowski on July 19, 1995 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

