Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on EFSC. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on Enterprise Financial Services in a research report on Monday, March 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

EFSC stock opened at $47.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.99. Enterprise Financial Services has a one year low of $42.23 and a one year high of $51.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.22.

Enterprise Financial Services ( NASDAQ:EFSC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.20. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 29.50% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $124.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Enterprise Financial Services will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connable Office Inc. boosted its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 8,097 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,933 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 1.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,167 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. 64.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.