Enterprise Diversified (OTCMKTS:SYTE) Stock Price Down 2%

Enterprise Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SYTE – Get Rating) shares fell 2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.45 and last traded at $7.45. 600 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 1,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.60.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.79.

Get Enterprise Diversified alerts:

About Enterprise Diversified (OTCMKTS:SYTE)

Enterprise Diversified, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the Internet, asset management, real estate, and other businesses in the United States and Canada. It offers consumer and business-grade internet access; wholesale managed modem services for downstream internet service providers; web hosting services; third-party software as a reseller; and various ancillary services through Sitestar.net.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.