Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) CFO Sells $149,526.00 in Stock

Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.02, for a total value of $149,526.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $117.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.62. Entergy Corporation has a 1 year low of $97.46 and a 1 year high of $117.12.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 9.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Entergy Corporation will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.92%.

Several brokerages have commented on ETR. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Entergy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Vertical Research lowered Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Entergy in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.33.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 2,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

