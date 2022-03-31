Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $165.70.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho upgraded Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Entegris from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Entegris from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Entegris from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Get Entegris alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG traded down $2.88 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $132.56. 38,098 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,344,258. Entegris has a 1 year low of $101.16 and a 1 year high of $158.00. The company has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.24 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.97.

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. Entegris had a return on equity of 29.95% and a net margin of 17.80%. The firm had revenue of $635.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Entegris will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. This is an increase from Entegris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.33%.

In other Entegris news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $120,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Todd James Edlund sold 9,696 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $1,236,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENTG. David J Yvars Group lifted its stake in Entegris by 16,147.7% during the fourth quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 11,407,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,408,000 after purchasing an additional 11,337,429 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Entegris during the fourth quarter worth approximately $191,734,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Entegris by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,663,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,032,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,462 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Entegris by 25,735.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 813,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $112,707,000 after purchasing an additional 810,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Entegris by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,691,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $372,947,000 after purchasing an additional 758,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Company Profile (Get Rating)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.