Entain (LON:ENT) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Entain (LON:ENT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 2,060 ($26.98) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.69% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ENT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,354 ($30.84) price target on shares of Entain in a report on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Entain from GBX 2,570 ($33.67) to GBX 2,590 ($33.93) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($27.51) target price on shares of Entain in a research report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,197.63 ($28.79).

Entain stock opened at GBX 1,665.50 ($21.82) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.57. Entain has a 52-week low of GBX 1,170.36 ($15.33) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,500 ($32.75). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,611.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,782.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.30, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89.

In related news, insider Victoria Jarman purchased 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,440 ($18.86) per share, with a total value of £24,480 ($32,067.07).

Entain Company Profile

Entain PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sports-betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Online, UK Retail, European Retail, and Other segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand.

