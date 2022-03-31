Enjoy Technology (ENJY) versus The Competition Critical Survey

Enjoy Technology (NASDAQ:ENJY – Get Rating) is one of 222 publicly-traded companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Enjoy Technology to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Enjoy Technology and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enjoy Technology N/A -804.30% -39.58% Enjoy Technology Competitors -15.99% -59.45% -6.94%

This table compares Enjoy Technology and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Enjoy Technology $81.00 million -$220.61 million -2.85 Enjoy Technology Competitors $3.21 billion $504.64 million -69,831.61

Enjoy Technology’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Enjoy Technology. Enjoy Technology is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Enjoy Technology and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enjoy Technology 0 3 2 0 2.40 Enjoy Technology Competitors 1315 6675 12080 342 2.56

Enjoy Technology currently has a consensus price target of $7.42, indicating a potential upside of 91.65%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 34.16%. Given Enjoy Technology’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Enjoy Technology is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.9% of Enjoy Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.5% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.8% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Enjoy Technology peers beat Enjoy Technology on 8 of the 11 factors compared.

Enjoy Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enjoy Technology, Inc. operates mobile retail stores in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

