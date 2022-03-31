Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Reaches New 12-Month High at $11.58

Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.58 and last traded at $11.56, with a volume of 136648 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.53.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.67.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 2.06.

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.62 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 7.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a $0.175 dividend. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.84%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 98.7% during the third quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 201,502 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 100,102 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Energy Transfer by 22.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,332,774 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,768,000 after acquiring an additional 242,542 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Energy Transfer by 10.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 31,210 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 19,122 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 9.2% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 105,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 8,879 shares in the last quarter. 39.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

