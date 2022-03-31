Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Stake Raised by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 62,353 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,375 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ET. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Energy Transfer by 48.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,134,032 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $394,734,000 after acquiring an additional 12,133,586 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 108.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,356,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $214,177,000 after purchasing an additional 11,627,708 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Group LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth about $46,325,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,143,665 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $691,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in Energy Transfer in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,962,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Shares of NYSE ET opened at $11.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $36.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.46. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $7.62 and a 52 week high of $11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.62 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 7.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 36.84%.

ET has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.67.

Energy Transfer Company Profile (Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.