Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on EDR. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Endeavor Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays restated a hold rating on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Endeavor Group from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley raised Endeavor Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Endeavor Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Endeavor Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of 35.79.

Shares of EDR stock traded up 0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching 29.69. The company had a trading volume of 10,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,298. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of 29.85 and a 200-day moving average of 29.14. Endeavor Group has a 12-month low of 22.02 and a 12-month high of 35.28.

Endeavor Group ( NYSE:EDR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported 0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.17 by 0.17. Endeavor Group had a positive return on equity of 9.36% and a negative net margin of 6.33%. The business had revenue of 1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 1.36 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Endeavor Group will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christian Muirhead sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of 33.47, for a total transaction of 331,353.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 22,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of 33.39, for a total transaction of 754,614.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Endeavor Group in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Endeavor Group in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Endeavor Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Endeavor Group by 180.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Endeavor Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.82% of the company’s stock.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

