Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

EHC has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet raised Encompass Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Encompass Health from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Encompass Health from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Encompass Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.22.

Shares of NYSE EHC opened at $71.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.86. Encompass Health has a 1 year low of $56.31 and a 1 year high of $89.68.

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 832.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Encompass Health will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Encompass Health by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Encompass Health by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 61,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,623,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

