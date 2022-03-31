ENAV S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:EENNF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ENAV S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:EENNF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 762,900 shares, a growth of 31.3% from the February 28th total of 581,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:EENNF opened at $4.55 on Thursday. ENAV has a 52-week low of $4.55 and a 52-week high of $4.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.55.

Separately, Barclays raised their target price on shares of ENAV from €4.60 ($5.05) to €4.90 ($5.38) in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

ENAV S.p.A. provides air traffic control and management, and other air navigation services in Italy, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Air Navigation Services, Maintenance Services, and AIM Software Solutions. The company also offers technical management and maintenance services for air traffic control equipment and systems, as well as for air infrastructure; and develops software solutions for the management of aeronautical information and air traffic, as well as provides related commercial and maintenance services.

