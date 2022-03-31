Ellipsis (EPS) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $24.16 Million

Ellipsis (EPS) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. One Ellipsis coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000424 BTC on popular exchanges. Ellipsis has a market cap of $140.11 million and approximately $24.16 million worth of Ellipsis was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ellipsis has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ellipsis alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003566 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00036964 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.86 or 0.00106903 BTC.

About Ellipsis

Ellipsis is a coin. It launched on August 28th, 2020. Ellipsis’ total supply is 723,701,572 coins. Ellipsis’ official Twitter account is @EpanusToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Epanus is a decentralized token, based on the Ethereum encryption technology, which can be used as value reserve. Convenient when it comes to small daily transactions, and better in terms of value retention in the medium and long term. Through Cloud Mining technology, where the mining happens in the “cloud” through a remote datacenter with incredible shared processing power, it provides the users with the option of mining tokens without having to worry about hardware management. “

Ellipsis Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellipsis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ellipsis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ellipsis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ellipsis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ellipsis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.