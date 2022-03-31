Elkem ASA (OTCMKTS:ELKEF) PT Raised to 44.00 at Morgan Stanley

Elkem ASA (OTCMKTS:ELKEFGet Rating) had its target price upped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from 41.00 to 44.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, DNB Markets upgraded shares of Elkem ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

Shares of OTCMKTS ELKEF remained flat at $$3.70 during midday trading on Thursday. Elkem ASA has a 1 year low of $3.27 and a 1 year high of $4.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.70.

Elkem ASA manufactures and sells metals and materials in Norway, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Poland, Spain, the Netherlands, and othe European countries. It operates through three segments: Silicones, Silicon Products, and Carbon Solutions. The Silicones segment produces and sells various silicone-based products across various sub-sectors, including release coatings, engineering elastomers, healthcare products, specialty fluids, emulsions, and resins.

